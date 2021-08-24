Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $17.33 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Equifax comprises about 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.89. 3,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $264.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.