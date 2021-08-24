Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $21.68 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.