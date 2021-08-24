Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $59.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $59,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.40. 31,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,713. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

