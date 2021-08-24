Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.37 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,259. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

