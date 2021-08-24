Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,730 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.39. 58,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

