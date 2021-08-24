Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,450. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.