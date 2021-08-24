Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,423 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 125,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,097. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

