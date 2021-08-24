Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.50. The stock had a trading volume of 64,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,138. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $346.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.