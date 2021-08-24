Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $38,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.09. 154,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

