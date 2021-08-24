Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 10,516 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.23. 240,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290,727. The company has a market capitalization of $325.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.76.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

