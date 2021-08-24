Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,039,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,091,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,521,000 after acquiring an additional 434,014 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

CPRT traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.12.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

