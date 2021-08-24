Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 19,278 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,278 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after acquiring an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

