Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,699 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. 172,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,720. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

