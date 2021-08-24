Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 7,613 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

NYSE:KSU traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $293.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,278. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.27.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

