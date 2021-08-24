Montes Archimedes Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 168,937 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,438 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.