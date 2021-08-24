Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 14,305 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,332 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Independent Bank makes up about 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Independent Bank worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.58. 5,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,451. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

