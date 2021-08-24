Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 675,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $35,512,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after buying an additional 217,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after buying an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. 40,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.