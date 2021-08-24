Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,578 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,015,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -651.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.