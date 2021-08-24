Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers comprises about 2.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Cohen & Steers worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,409,000 after acquiring an additional 424,735 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 85.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 742,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 101,728 shares during the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.27. 2,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,023. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $88.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

