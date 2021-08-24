Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Summit Materials comprises approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Summit Materials worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,776 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 22,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,126. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.