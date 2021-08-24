Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 14,757 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the quarter. Cryoport comprises 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Cryoport worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,044. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $84.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,343 shares of company stock worth $47,332,280 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

