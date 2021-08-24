Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Rexnord accounts for 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Rexnord worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.35. 18,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,860. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

