Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 3,452 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System accounts for 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Columbia Banking System worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.