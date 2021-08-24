Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 505 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Mesa Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Mesa Laboratories worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.67. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,887. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.53. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total value of $1,413,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.