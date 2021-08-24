Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 9,623 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up approximately 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Chart Industries worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.75. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.04.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

