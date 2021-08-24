Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 349,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,663,000. PubMatic comprises approximately 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of PubMatic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in PubMatic by 1,562.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $5,968,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $6,432,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. 41,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $606,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,348 shares of company stock worth $5,168,129 over the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

