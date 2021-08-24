Mooncoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.67 or 0.00364564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Mooncoin

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.