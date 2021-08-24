Morgan Stanley Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $550.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.50.

Shares of PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.01. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

