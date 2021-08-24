Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 144.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMTC opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

BMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

