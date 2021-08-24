Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Lifted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.