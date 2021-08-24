Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,029,680.51 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,241,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,961,466.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

MORN traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,840. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.