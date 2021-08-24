Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,316,451.48 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.22, for a total transaction of $2,316,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.