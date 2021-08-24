Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Motus GI reported sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $470,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOTS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.61. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

