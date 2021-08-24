Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.99

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 2436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Movado Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $790.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172 in the last 90 days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Movado Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Movado Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Movado Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.