MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CFO Kenneth D. Krause Sells 4,000 Shares

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MSA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.74. 403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

