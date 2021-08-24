MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $623.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $572.25. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

