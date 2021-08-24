Mushroom 1-Day Volume Tops $11.00 (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mushroom has traded up 125.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00126507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00155672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,287.39 or 0.99921693 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.66 or 0.00992571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.44 or 0.06612374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mushroom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

