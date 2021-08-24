Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Buys 46,478 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 46,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $1,236,468.10.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 435,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

