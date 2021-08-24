Mysterium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $879,401.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $879,401.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.59 or 0.00800011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

