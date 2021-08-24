Name Change Token Price Tops $0.0328 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $214,022.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.46 or 0.00810761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002019 BTC.

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 46,553,128 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.