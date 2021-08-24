Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 4.8% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $102,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.00. 816,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.