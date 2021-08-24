Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 2.9%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 100,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,187,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 155.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.