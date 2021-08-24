Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 2.9%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 100,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,187,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 155.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

