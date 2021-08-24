Nano (NANO) Price Hits $6.35 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $6.35 or 0.00013276 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $846.75 million and approximately $47.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,867.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.26 or 0.06639692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $640.94 or 0.01338991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00365663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00132191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.35 or 0.00650432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00338058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00327533 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

