Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $218,886.91 and approximately $5,646.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,651,061 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars.

