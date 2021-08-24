NativeCoin (N8V) Trading Up 55.7% This Week

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. NativeCoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and $2,737.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00114899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00287962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

