Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.38

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 29485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $4,956,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

