NCC Group (LON:NCC) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 318 ($4.15). Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

NCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price target on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NCC Group stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 319 ($4.17). 97,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 306.43. The stock has a market cap of £985.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.50 ($4.44).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

