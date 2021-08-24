NCC Group (LON:NCC) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

NCC Group (LON:NCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 318 ($4.15). Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NCC. Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NCC traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 319 ($4.17). 97,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £985.62 million and a PE ratio of 70.89. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.50 ($4.44). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 306.43.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

