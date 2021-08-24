Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.68. 168,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 248,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$3.90 to C$4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.