Nerva Price Tops $0.0342 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Nerva coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nerva has a market cap of $582,211.95 and approximately $75.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nerva has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002401 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00123974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00156186 BTC.

About Nerva

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.